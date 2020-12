MOSCOW, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Russa's Health Ministry said on Wednesday it was halting the uptake of new volunteers in its main trial of the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, the TASS news agency reported.

The ministry said it had already vaccinated more than 31,000 volunteers as part of the Moscow-based trial, a quarter of whom received placebos.

