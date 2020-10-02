SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

Russia investigating death of woman who set herself on fire in Nizhny Novgorod -statement

02 Oct 2020 / 22:18 H.

    MOSCOW, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Russian authorities in the city of Nizhny Novgorod opened a preliminary investigation after the body of a woman with severe burns was discovered in the city centre, the local Investigative Committee said in a statement on Friday.

    Irina Slavina, a journalist, died after setting herself on fire in front of the local branch of the interior ministry in Nizhny Novgorod earlier on Friday, a day after her apartment was searched by police, according to local and social media.

    (Reporting by Polina Ivanova; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

    Did you like this article?

    email blast