SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

RUSSIA RECORDED 30.3% INCREASE IN DEATHS IN OCTOBER YEAR-ON-YEAR TO 205,456 - STATS SERVICE

11 Dec 2020 / 00:02 H.

    RUSSIA RECORDED 30.3% INCREASE IN DEATHS IN OCTOBER YEAR-ON-YEAR TO 205,456 - STATS SERVICE

    Did you like this article?

    email blast