Russia records 30.3% more deaths in October yr/yr -stats agency

MOSCOW, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Russia recorded 205,456 deaths in October, up 30.3% on the same month last year, of which 22,571 were suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19, data from state statistics service Rosstat showed on Thursday.

The coronavirus was the main cause of death in 13,896 cases, up from 5,199 a month earlier, Rosstat said.

Russia confirmed 27,927 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours on Thursday, pushing the national tally to 2,569,126. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Mark Heinrich)