Russia rejects Western calls to free Navalny as divorced from reality - RIA

MOSCOW, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry on Tuesday rejected Western calls to free jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny as divorced from reality and told the West not to meddle in its sovereign affairs, the RIA news agency reported.

"Don't meddle in the internal affairs of a sovereign state. And we recommend that everyone deals with their own problems," foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova was quoted as saying. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Chizu Nomiyama)