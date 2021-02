MOSCOW, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Russia on Saturday reported 12,953 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, including 1,623 in Moscow, taking the national tally to 4,151,984.

Authorities also reported another 480 deaths, raising the official toll to 82,876.

(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Dmitry Antonov; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)