MOSCOW, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Russia on Saturday reported 19,032 new COVID-19 cases, taking its official national tally to 3,832,080.

Authorities also confirmed 512 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the official death toll to 72,697. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov. Writing by Maxim Rodionov; Editing by Toby Chopra)