MOSCOW, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Russia reported 5,195 new coronavirus cases on Sunday taking its total to 1,025,505, the fourth largest in the world.

The Russian coronavirus crisis centre said 61 deaths had been confirmed in the past 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 17,820.

(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov, writing by Maria Tsvetkova; editing by Jason Neely)