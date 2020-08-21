Russia requests U.N. Security Council meeting Friday on Iran - diplomats

UNITED NATIONS, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Russia requested a United Nations Security Council meeting on Iran on Friday, diplomats said, as the United States sought to restore all U.N. sanctions on Iran in a move rejected by Moscow.

Russia requested a public virtual meeting of the 15-member body "with regard to today's developments," Russia's U.N. mission told council diplomats in a message seen by Reuters.

