Russia's coronavirus situation continuing to deteriorate, says deputy PM

28 Oct 2020 / 19:13 H.

    MOSCOW, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The coronavirus situation in Russia is continuing to deteriorate, Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova told a meeting on Wednesday of senior government officials and President Vladimir Putin.

    Golikova said there was a critical situation in 16 Russian regions, where hospital beds were at more than 90% of capacity.

    Russia's defence ministry said on Wednesday it would send army medics to a region in the Urals hit by a surge in COVID-19 cases, after doctors there made a public plea to Putin for help. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Catherine Evans)

