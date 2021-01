MANILA, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute has applied to the Philippine health regulator for emergency use authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine, the regulator said late Friday.

Gamaleya's emergency use application is the third the Philippine Food and Drug Administration has received after Pfizer and AstraZeneca both made similar applications.

