Russia's Gazprom to appeal Polish fine over Nord Stream 2

MOSCOW, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Gazprom will use its right to appeal a fine by the Poland's anti-monopoly watchdog which said that the Russian state's gas company was building the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline without its approval, a Gazprom official said on Wednesday.

The official, speaking at the conference call, also said that Gazprom did not violate Polish anti-monopoly regulations.

Poland's anti-monopoly watchdog said on Wednesday it had fined Gazprom more than 29 billion zlotys ($7.6 billion) for building the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline without its approval. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Oksana Kobzeva Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Louise Heavens)