MOSCOW, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov asked Germany to stop "politicising" the situation around Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny during a phone conversation with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Tuesday.

The Russian side is ready for cooperation on the Navalny issue, the foreign ministry added in a statement. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Gareth Jones)