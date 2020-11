MOSCOW, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Russia's daily tally of coronavirus cases hit a record high of 18,665 on Sunday, including 5,261 in Moscow, taking the national tally to 1,636,781.

Authorities also reported 245 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 28,235. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; writing by Tom Balmforth)