Russia's Nornickel disputes $2 bln Arctic spill damages claim

08 Jul 2020 / 16:16 H.

    MOSCOW, July 8 (Reuters) - Russia's Norilsk Nickel (Nornickel) disagrees with and is disputing a request that one of its power subsidiaries pay almost 148 billion roubles ($2.1 billion) in damages over an Arctic fuel spill in Siberia in May, it said on Wednesday.

    Russian environmental watchdog Rosprirodnadzor on Monday said it had sent a request for "voluntary compensation" to the subsidiary, NTEK.

    ($1 = 71.1200 roubles) (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova and Polina Devitt, writing by Polina Devitt and Alexander Marrow; editing by Jason Neely)

