Russia's Nornickel disputes $2 bln Arctic spill damages claim

MOSCOW, July 8 (Reuters) - Russia's Norilsk Nickel (Nornickel) disagrees with and is disputing a request that one of its power subsidiaries pay almost 148 billion roubles ($2.1 billion) in damages over an Arctic fuel spill in Siberia in May, it said on Wednesday.

Russian environmental watchdog Rosprirodnadzor on Monday said it had sent a request for "voluntary compensation" to the subsidiary, NTEK.

