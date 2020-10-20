SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

RUSSIA'S PUTIN, FRANCE'S MACRON DISCUSSED NAGORNO-KARABAKH DURING PHONE CALL - TASS CITES KREMLIN

20 Oct 2020 / 23:23 H.

    RUSSIA'S PUTIN, FRANCE'S MACRON DISCUSSED NAGORNO-KARABAKH DURING PHONE CALL - TASS CITES KREMLIN

    Did you like this article?

    email blast