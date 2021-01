MOSCOW, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Russia could provide the European Union with 100 million doses of its Sputnik V coronavirus shot - enough to vaccinate 50 million people - in the second quarter of 2021, the Russian Direct Investment Fund, which markets the shot abroad, tweeted on Friday. (Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Kevin Liffey)