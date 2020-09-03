Russia's Rosneft says does not supply North Korea with fuel

MOSCOW, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Russian energy giant Rosneft said on Thursday it does not supply fuel to North Korea and does not conduct any commercial activity in that country, in response to a media report.

"As a public company and one of the leaders in the global energy industry, Rosneft operates in strict compliance with Russian and international law, corporate standards, and in the interests of its shareholders,", Rosneft said in a statement. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Mark Potter)