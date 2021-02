MOSCOW, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry said on Monday that the expulsion of Russian diplomats from Germany, Poland and Sweden was unjustified and unfriendly, the Interfax news agency reported.

The trio expelled three Russian diplomats in a coordinated retaliatory move for the expulsion of three European Union diplomats by Russia last week. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Writing by Alexander Marrow Editing by Andrew Osborn)