Russia says Germany's statements about Navalny are unsubstantiated -RIA

MOSCOW, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry said on Wednesday that Germany's assertion that Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny was poisoned with a nerve agent of the Novichok family was not backed up with evidence, the RIA news agency reported.

The Russian ministry said Berlin was not cooperating with Moscow on the case.

In separate comments, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow wanted there to be a full exchange of information about the case between Moscow and Berlin, the Interfax news agency reported. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Catherine Evans)