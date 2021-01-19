Russia says its second COVID-19 vaccine is 100% effective - TASS

MOSCOW, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Russia's consumer health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor on Tuesday said Russia's second vaccine against COVID-19 is 100% effective based on the results of clinical trials, the TASS news agency reported.

Russia began mass trials of EpiVacCorona, which is being developed by Siberia's Vector Institute, in November.

Moscow has said its other approved COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, is 92% effective at protecting people from COVID-19 according to interim results. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Louise Heavens)