Russia says still not close to agreement with U.S. on nuclear pact - RIA

MOSCOW, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Russia's deputy foreign minister said on Friday that Moscow and Washington were still not close to reaching an agreement over the New START arms control treaty, the RIA news agency reported.

The two countries' positions on the nuclear pact, which expires in February, appeared to have moved closer when Washington this week welcomed a Russian proposal to extend it if they agreed to freeze their stocks of nuclear warheads. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Gareth Jones)