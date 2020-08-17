SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

RUSSIA SAYS TURKISH MILITARY PERSONNEL HIT BY A BLAST IN SYRIA DURING JOINT PATROL - RIA

17 Aug 2020 / 17:04 H.

    RUSSIA SAYS TURKISH MILITARY PERSONNEL HIT BY A BLAST IN SYRIA DURING JOINT PATROL - RIA

    Did you like this article?

    email blast