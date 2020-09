MOSCOW, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Russia has sent a first batch of its Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to Belarus for clinical trials, the first such delivery of the jab abroad, Russian sovereign wealth fund RDIF said on Monday.

Volunteers in Belarus would begin receiving the Russian vaccine from Oct. 1, the Russian Direct Investment Fund which is backing the vaccine developer, said. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Polina Ivanova; writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Alex Richardson)