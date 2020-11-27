Russia to let Hungarian doctors visit COVID-19 vaccine sites -minister

BUDAPEST, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Russia will allow Hungarian doctors and medical experts to observe the manufacturing process for its Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Friday.

Szijjarto told a joint news conference with Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko that this could accelerate the process of Hungarian health authorities making a ruling about potential use of the vaccine in Hungary. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs Editing by David Goodman )