Russia to register second COVID-19 vaccine by Oct. 15 -TASS

22 Sep 2020 / 16:50 H.

    MOSCOW, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Russia expects to register a second potential vaccine against COVID-19 by Oct. 15, the TASS news agency cited Russian consumer safety watchdog Rospotrebnadzor as saying on Tuesday.

    The vaccine has been developed by Siberia's Vector Institute, which completed early-stage human trials of the vaccine last week.

    Russia registered its first vaccine candidate, developed by Moscow's Gamaleya Institute, in August. Late-stage trials, involving at least 40,000 people, are ongoing. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; writing by Polina Ivanova; editing by Jason Neely)

