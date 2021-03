MOSCOW, March 25 (Reuters) - Russia will resume commercial flights to Germany, Venezuela, Syria, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Sri Lanka from April 1, the country's official coronavirus task force said on Thursday.

Russia suspended international flights in March last year at the start of the pandemic but has since resumed a selected number of routes.

(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)