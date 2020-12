MOSCOW, Dec 4 (Reuters) - The head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Kirill Dmitriev, said in an interview with the BBC on Friday that Russia expects to give about 2 million people coronavirus vaccinations in December.

"We expect to vaccinate around 2 million people in December," he said. (Reporting by Anton Zverev, writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Hugh Lawson)