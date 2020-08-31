SEARCH
Russia to vaccinate high risk groups against COVID-19 towards end of year - agencies

31 Aug 2020 / 20:35 H.

    MOSCOW, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Monday that mass vaccination of high risk groups in the country against COVID-19 would begin in November-December this year, Russian news agencies reported.

    Russia this month became the first country to grant regulatory approval to a COVID-19 vaccine after less than two months of human testing, prompting international experts to question its safety and efficacy.

    (Reporting by Polina Ivanova; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Alison Williams)

