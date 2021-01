MOSCOW, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Russia plans to vaccinate more than 20 million people against COVID-19 in the first quarter of this year, Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said on Monday.

Golikova added that Russia, which has registered two vaccines against the virus, plans to register a third vaccine on Feb. 16.