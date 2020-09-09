Russia urges Germany to share Navalny's medical information -formin

MOSCOW, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry on Wednesday urged Germany to share Alexei Navalny's medical information after the Kremlin critic's suspected poisoning last month, and accused Berlin of slowing this process down.

In a statement, the foreign ministry said not having this information prevents Russia's law enforcement agencies from establishing what happened after Navalny collapsed on a domestic Russian flight after drinking a cup of tea that his allies said was poisoned. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Andrew Heavens)