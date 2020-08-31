SEARCH
Russian, Belarusian foreign ministers to hold talks in Moscow on Wednesday - Ifax

    MOSCOW, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will hold talks with his Belarusian counterpart Vladimir Makei in Moscow on Wednesday, the Interfax news agency reported, in the wake of a disputed election that has sparked protests and strikes in Belarus.

    The Kremlin said at the weekend that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko had agreed to meet in Moscow in the coming weeks.

