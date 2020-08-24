SEARCH
RUSSIAN EMBASSY IN AUSTRIA SAYS MOSCOW PROTESTS DECISION BY VIENNA TO EXPEL RUSSIAN DIPLOMAT - TASS

24 Aug 2020 / 19:54 H.

