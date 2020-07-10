SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTER LAVROV SAYS HE IS NOT OPTIMISTIC ON ISSUE OF START TREATY EXTENSION - IFAX

10 Jul 2020 / 16:56 H.

    RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTER LAVROV SAYS HE IS NOT OPTIMISTIC ON ISSUE OF START TREATY EXTENSION - IFAX

    Did you like this article?

    email blast