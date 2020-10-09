SEARCH
RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTER LAVROV SAYS RELATIONS BETWEEN RUSSIA AND THE EU ARE RAPIDLY DETERIORATING

09 Oct 2020 / 19:27 H.

