SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTER SAYS RUSSIA HAS SUPPLIED 100,000 T OF WHEAT TO SYRIA, TO SHIP MORE - IFAX

17 Dec 2020 / 19:21 H.

    RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTER SAYS RUSSIA HAS SUPPLIED 100,000 T OF WHEAT TO SYRIA, TO SHIP MORE - IFAX

    Did you like this article?

    email blast