MOSCOW, July 20 (Reuters) - The mayor of the Russian Arctic city of Norilsk who was charged with negligence last month over a major fuel spill in the region resigned on Monday, the RIA news agency reported.

State investigators opened a criminal case against Norilsk's mayor, Rinat Akhmetchin, after 21,000 tonnes of diesel leaked from a tank at the power plant near the city of Norilsk on May 29. (Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Alison Williams)