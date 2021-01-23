Russian police detain 238 people at rallies in support of Kremlin critic Navalny - protest monitor

MOSCOW, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Police have so far detained 238 people at rallies across Russia on Saturday in support of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, the OVD-Info protest monitor said.

Navalny called on his supporters to take to the streets after being arrested last weekend when he returned to Moscow for the first time after being poisoned in August with a military-grade nerve agent.

Authorities have declared the protests illegal and vowed to break them up. (Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Tom Balmforth)