MOSCOW, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Russian police detained 4,027 people at rallies across the country by protesters calling for the release of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, the OVD-Info monitoring group said on Sunday.

That figure included 1,167 people in the capital Moscow, it said.

