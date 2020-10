MOSCOW, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov and Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh during a phone call on Tuesday, the Russian ministry said in a statement.

They also discussed the situation in Syria and Libya, it added. (Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Catherine Evans)