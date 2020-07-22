Ryanair says to close German bases after pilots reject pay deal

DUBLIN, July 21 (Reuters) - Ryanair is to close its base at Frankfurt Hahn Airport and will likely close bases at Berlin Tegel and Duesseldorf Airports at the end of the summer after German pilots rejected proposed pay cuts, the Irish airline said on Tuesday.

The moves, which will include an undisclosed number of pilot job cuts, come after a slight majority of German pilots voted against a proposed deal of savings that Ryanair said were required by COVID-19 disruption, the airline said.

"We must move on with alternative measures to deliver savings, which regrettably will mean base closures and dismissals," Ryanair said in a memo to German pilots. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Alex Richardson)