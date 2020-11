JOHANNESBURG, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Top officials of South Africa's governing African National Congress did not discuss at a meeting whether Secretary-General Ace Magashule should step down, the party's Treasurer-General Paul Mashatile said on Wednesday.

Police said on Tuesday that an arrest warrant had been issued for Magashule over alleged corruption when he was premier of the Free State province. (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Wendell Roelf Editing by Joe Bavier)