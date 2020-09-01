S.Korea charges intelligence officers with raping N.Korean defector

SEOUL, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Two South Korean military intelligence officers have been indicted on charges of raping a North Korean defector, the South's defense ministry said on Tuesday. According to Yonhap news agency, the victim filed a criminal complaint last year, and her lawyer said at the time that she became pregnant twice and was pressured to have abortions. A Defence Intelligence Command lieutenant colonel and master sergeant were indicted by military prosecutors on various charges of sexually assaulting and raping the woman between May 2018 and February 2019, a Ministry of National Defense (MND) statement said .

At the time, the woman was under their protection and supervision for espionage operations, the statement added.

The two suspects have not been named. (Reporting by Josh Smith and Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)