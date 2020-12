SEOUL, Dec 17 (Reuters) - South Korea reported 1,014 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing a senior Seoul city official.

Deputy Mayor Kim Woo-young provided the number during a radio show, including Seoul's record high daily infections of 423, Yonhap said.

(Reporting by Hyonhee Shin and Josh Smith; Editing by Tom Hogue)