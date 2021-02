SEOUL, Feb 4 (Reuters) - South Korea's President Moon Jae-in said on Thursday that he pledged to upgrade the country's alliance with the United States in a phone call with President Joe Biden, Seoul's presidential office said.

"We will always stand together as we work for peace on the Korean Peninsula and tackle global challenges," Moon said in a statement.

