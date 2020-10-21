S.Korea will press on with flu vaccinations, sees no link to deaths - KDCA

SEOUL, Oct 21 (Reuters) - South Korean health authorities said on Wednesday they would press on with a flu vaccine programme as there was no reason to believe the scheme was linked to a number of reported deaths.

Jeong Eun-kyeong, the director of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA), told a briefing there would be an investigation into the deaths of nine people who had received the shots, but the agency had found no reason to suspend the programme. (Reporting by Hyonhee Shin and Jack Kim; Editing by Andrew Heavens)