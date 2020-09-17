Sabres acquire Eric Staal from Wild for Johansson

The Buffalo Sabres acquired Eric Staal from Minnesota in exchange for fellow forward Marcus Johansson, Wild general manager Bill Guerin confirmed Wednesday.

Both players reportedly had 10-team no-trade clauses in their respective contracts, however Buffalo and Minnesota were not on those lists.

Staal, 35, signed a two-year, $6.5 million contract with the Wild in February 2019. He recorded 47 points (19 goals, 28 assists) in 66 games last season with the Wild.

A 2006 Stanley Cup winner with Carolina, Staal has collected 1,021 points (436 goals, 585 assists) in 1,240 career games with the Hurricanes (2003-16), New York Rangers (2016) and Wild.

Johansson, who turns 30 next month, notched 30 points (nine goals, 21 assists) in 60 games during his first season with the Sabres in 2019-20.

He has 364 points (129 goals, 235 assists) in 648 career games with the Washington Capitals (2010-17), New Jersey Devils (2017-19), Boston Bruins (2019) and Sabres.

