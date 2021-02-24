SEARCH
Sabres D William Borgen out 6-8 weeks with broken arm

24 Feb 2021 / 06:31 H.

    Buffalo Sabres rookie defenseman William Borgen underwent surgery on his broken right forearm and will miss 6-to-8 weeks, the team announced Tuesday.

    Borgen, 24, suffered the injury against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday and was considered day-to-day as of Sunday. Further testing found the fracture.

    Borgen had yet to record a point in four games.

    The announcement comes on the heels of news that defenseman Jack McCabe will miss the rest of the season with a significant knee injury, also suffered Saturday.

    The Sabres also continue to play without top defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen, who remains out after testing positive for COVID-19 three weeks ago.

    --Field Level Media

