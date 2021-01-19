Sabres earn first victory, take down Flyers

Sam Reinhart and Curtis Lazar each scored two goals to lift the visiting Buffalo Sabres past the Philadelphia Flyers 6-1 on Monday.

Reinhart registered the 10th multi-goal effort of his career.

Henri Jokiharju and Victor Olofsson added one goal each for the Sabres.

Taylor Hall and Jack Eichel recorded three assists apiece for the Sabres, who won for the first time after losing the first two games to the Washington Capitals.

Sabres goaltender Linus Ullmark was scratched shortly before the game for personal reasons and Carter Hutton received the start. Hutton was solid throughout and stopped 21 shots.

Nicolas Aube-Kubel scored the lone goal for the Flyers, who lost for the first time after opening the season with a pair of victories over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Flyers goaltender Carter Hart allowed four goals on 22 shots and was replaced by Brian Elliott at 8:09 of the second period.

The Flyers played without one of their key players in Sean Couturier, who's expected to be out for a minimum of two weeks with a costochondral separation.

The Flyers turned the puck over three consecutive times midway through the first period but the Sabres couldn't capitalize. Eichel had a solid scoring chance before Hart was able to deflect the puck out of the crease.

Lazar's backhand shot eluded Hart and gave the Sabres a 1-0 lead at 15:52 of the first.

The Flyers, who managed only four shots on goal in the first, came out aggressive in the second and created some early scoring opportunities.

Buffalo stiffened defensively and then took a 2-0 advantage when Reinhart connected on the power play at 3:35 of the second.

Reinhart scored again at 6:28 of the second for a quick 3-0 lead.

Lazar added his second goal less than two minutes later for a commanding 4-0 advantage.

Philadelphia wasn't able to generate much offensively in the third against the Sabres' suffocating neutral zone defense.

Buffalo then pushed ahead 5-0 at 10:47 when Jokiharju scored.

Aube-Kubel notched a late goal for the Flyers to avoid the shutout.

