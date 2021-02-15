Sabres' Ralph Krueger, Rasmus Dahlin return to practice

Buffalo Sabres head coach Ralph Krueger and defenseman Rasmus Dahlin returned to practice on Sunday.

Krueger and Dahlin both had been placed on the NHL's COVID protocol list for the Sabres, who are still without seven players. Defensemen Rasmus Ristolainen, Jake McCabe and Brandon Montour as well as forwards Tobias Rieder, Dylan Cozens, Curtis Lazar and Casey Mittelstadt remain on the list for Buffalo.

Krueger, 61, had been sidelined since the Sabres announced he had tested positive for COVID-19 on Feb. 4. He returned to the ice on Sunday wearing an NHL-mandated KN95 mask with a team logo on it.

"Definitely a time to realize how lethal this COVID is," Krueger said. "Everyone knows I try to keep myself in good shape and manage that part of my life. Just really pleased in the last few days to get back to feeling more normal. I'll take it a day at a time."

Krueger is in his second season coaching the team. He has not made a decision as to whether he will return behind the bench for the Sabres' game against the visiting New York Islanders on Monday.

Dahlin revealed on Sunday that he never tested positive for COVID-19. He said he planned to play against the Islanders.

Dahlin has recorded three points (one goal, two assists) in 10 games this season. The 20-year-old Swede has 87 points (14 goals, 73 assists) in 151 career games since the Sabres selected him with the top overall pick of the 2018 NHL Draft.

